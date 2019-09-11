Kevin Lee Digby, 48, passed away on September 7, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Kevin was born on July 31, 1971 to Janet Nixon Sullins and blessed with Gordon Walker Sullins as his father. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 10 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral service will be held on September 11 at 1:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home with burial following at American Heritage Cemetery. Zachary Hall is officiating. Arrangements provided by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019