On Friday, November 13, 2020, Kevin Wade Colburn, loving husband and father went to be with his Lord at the age of 57. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Wade was born November 30, 1962 in Midland, Texas to Wanda and Jim Colburn. Wade attended schools in Midland and played football for Midland Lee. Wade attended West Texas State University on a football scholarship and went on to complete his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Petroleum Land Management at Texas Tech University. He worked in the oil and gas industry, spending most of his career as a project manager with Linco Electromatic, Inc. in Midland. His most recent position was at SCS Technologies in Big Spring. Wade had a passion for motorcycles and the outdoors. His favorite days were spent riding his Harley Davidson bikes, working on his countless projects in the garage, drinking Miller Lite barefoot and shirtless, and being surrounded by nature. He had a unique blend of interests, ranging from his love of old school rap and classic rock to his surprisingly vast knowledge of birds, plants, and fish. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, quiet strength, kind and compassionate spirit, and for being dashingly handsome. All who knew him were inspired by his character. Wade married Julie Steward, his high school sweetheart, in 1987. They have two daughters, Blake Marie Colburn (29) and Drew Margaret Colburn (25), who were both raised in Midland. They now live in Austin, TX and New York, New York, respectively. They were always the light of his life and they will carry his strong, gentle spirit on in the lives that they will continue to lead in his honor. There is no doubt that they are better people because of his love and leadership in their lives. Wade was divorced for 12 years before he met and married Dona Baxter Satterfield of Midland on May 14, 2016. Dona has one daughter, Kriston Satterfield Spencer (37) and one adorable granddaughter, Braylon Rose Spencer (7) both of Midland. Dona and Wade together had a wonderful life. They have traveled, chased music concerts, and formed Wadona Homes - renovating six homes in the past 6 years. They had plans completed ready to break ground on their dream house in the coming months. For the last 2 years, they battled cancer never giving up. They have been surrounded and supported by many loving friends and family members. Wade is preceded in death by his father Jim, his maternal grandparents Dick and Clara Yielding, and his paternal grandparents Walter and Marie Colburn. Wade is survived by his mother Wanda Colburn, brother Scott Colburn, wife Dona Colburn, three daughters Blake Colburn, Drew Colburn, and Kriston Satterfield Spencer, granddaughter Braylon Spencer and Dona's sister and brother-in-law, Teri and Rick Vestal. The family would like to Thank MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hospice of Midland, Wade's employer SCS Technologies, and Mary Ryder of Houston that provided them a home while getting treatments at MD Anderson. The list of countless friends and family is too vast to list but they know who they are and what a ray of sunshine, hope, help, and lifeline they all are. These people have provided endless support, checked on the house, cooked, watered plants, taken care of pets, made airport runs and have sustained Wade and Dona in the fight to heal Wade. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 17th at 1:00 pm at the Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
