Baby Khristian Wyatt Pate, one week old of Midland, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Midland. He was born on Saturday, September 7, 2019 to Kary Pate Bebee in Midland. Khristian was 3 pounds, 13 ounces and 17 inches long. He was so very blessed to have experienced his mother's love and warmth every second of his life. He was loved by all and he brought us all together to celebrate his coming. Now he brings all of us together again to celebrate an angel in heaven. "Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms." He was preceded in death by great grandparents Morris and Artye Pate, Louis and Marie Bohannan, and Bettie McCasland. He is survived by his loving mommy, Kary DeAnne Pate Bebee of Midland; his Grampy and Mimi, Ronnie and Susan Pate, Uncle Kevin and Aunt Tamra Pate, first cousin Kayla Pate. Khristian is also survived by loving great aunts, great uncles and many cousins, and special friends, Amber and Daniel Granado as his godparents. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019