Kim Gerlowin Rhodes, 65 of Midland, passed away September 25, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Viewing will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm and Tuesday, October 1st from 10:00am - 8:00pm with a receiving of friends Tuesday evening from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Wednesday, October 2nd at 2:00pm also at Lewallen-Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, James Rhodes; one brother, Robert Gerlowin and one sister, Sharon Van Berkel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019