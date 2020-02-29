Kim Green Kim Green, 49, of Midland passed away February 24, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Full Gospel Covenant Church in Odessa, with burial following at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Survivors include husband, Chad; parents, Anita and Jay Norris; children, Hunter Green and Lexi Green; and brother, Ron Mahan.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 29, 2020