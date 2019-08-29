Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Lou (Norton) McClure. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kim Lou (Norton) McClure "Grammy" died Wednesday morning July 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas surrounded by her family. Kim was born on July 18, 1958 in Mobridge, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father Frank and mother Cleo Norton and one brother Danny, she is survived by 2 sisters her twin Kathy " Kat" of Midland, TX and younger sister Julie of Gilbert, Arizona and 1 brother Alan "O'Donnel " of Lamesa, Texas. And her former spouse Donald Mcclure of Midland, Texas Kim is was blessed with 2 children, Crystal Culp (Larry) of Georgetown, Texas and Mitchell McClure (Megan) of Lubbock, Texas along with 3 granddaughters (Khelsye, Tassie and Lainey) grandsons (Kaleb and Daniel). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We will miss her love for Elvis Presley, her enjoyment of all pets especially "Little" and "Madalinna". We all remember her smile, her feistiness and that fighting spirit. We love you forever friend, sister, mom and Grammy.

