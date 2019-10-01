Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Kim Rhodes, 65, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Kim was born on July 6, 1954 in Newark, New Jersey, to parents Ruth Lomberto and Martin Gerlowin. She grew up and went to school in Point Pleasant. Since Kim's father was a musician, she had the opportunity to travel to many different locations. Kim had a warm and loving nature. She drew people to her easily and had many friends. She was a generous and compassionate person who was always ready to help others, and her caring heart extended to animals as well. Before moving to Midland, Kim resided in Arizona. Upon her arrival in Texas, she quickly made many friends due to her winning personality. She devoted a good bit of her time to organizing Midland's annual Ride for a Cure for Cancer which was a very rewarding experience for her and was also an inspiration for all who took part in the event. Kim was Office Manager of West Texas Office Equipment for over ten years, and she assisted many businesses in the community in setting up functional offices. She was well respected and loved by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. She also had a very strong faith in God and enjoyed attending church services and socializing with her fellow parishioners. Kim is survived by her husband, James Rhodes, her sister, Sharon Van Berkel, her brother, Robert Gerlowin, nieces Erica, Joy, Stacey, and nephews Robert, Brandon and Thomas. She is also survived by five grandnephews, Nicholas, William, Matthew, Jesse and Christopher, and one grandniece, Kimberly. Jake, Toby, Joey, Dave and Bella are her five canine fur babies. She is preceded in death by her parents. Family and friends who would like to pay their respects may do so at viewings on Monday, September 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a receiving of friends Tuesday evening from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm at Lewallen Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. There will also be a viewing on Wednesday, October 2nd starting at 9:00 a.m. and followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Matthew Ellis of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dr. Phillip Chae and staff at Texas Oncology in Midland. Flowers are appreciated but not necessary. Donations may be made in Kim's name to West Kentucky Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Bob Porterfield, 1507 W. Kentucky Avenue, and Gifts of Hope, 2006 W. Tennessee Avenue. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

