Kingsley Blackman, 88, died on June 10, 2019 at home in Calhoun, Ga. He was born October 7, 1930 to William and Dorothy Blackman. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy, his brother Bill Blackman, sister, Adele Blackman Brautigam and his brother John Blackman. Kingsley is survived by his wife, Nancy Virginia Blackman of 69 years, sons, David Blackman of Montana, Bob Blackman and Susann of Montana, daughters, Carol Martinez and Charlie of Georgia, Lynne Blackman of New Mexico, and Marilyn Guthrie and Doug of New Mexico. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Kingsley graduated from Midland High School in 1948 and attended Texas Tech for 3 semesters. He married Nancy Gray in 1950 and they started married life on the Roy Jones farm north east of Midland. All of their five children were born in Midland. He resided in Midland for 34 years and moved to El Paso, Texas in 1964. He moved to Las Cruces, NM in 1966 where he became owner/manager of Arrow Butane-Propane until he retired in 1991. He served on the board at Citizens Bank of Las Cruces and on the board of counselors. He served as Chairman of the LP Gas Commission for the state of New Mexico under Governor Gary King. In 2010 he retired to the mountains of Ruidoso, NM and moved to Calhoun, GA in 2015. Kingsley became a pilot of a single engine airplane in the 1970's and achieved his instrument rating, not all of his buddies did. Many hours were spent at the fish camp in Mexico with his buddies where they would fly in, piloting their own planes. Kingsley also enjoyed bowling, golf, snow skiing and jeeping with the family. He developed an underground propane storage outside of Andrews, TX and operated it for several years. Condolences may be sent to Thomas Funeral Home in Calhoun, GA.

Kingsley Blackman, 88, died on June 10, 2019 at home in Calhoun, Ga. He was born October 7, 1930 to William and Dorothy Blackman. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy, his brother Bill Blackman, sister, Adele Blackman Brautigam and his brother John Blackman. Kingsley is survived by his wife, Nancy Virginia Blackman of 69 years, sons, David Blackman of Montana, Bob Blackman and Susann of Montana, daughters, Carol Martinez and Charlie of Georgia, Lynne Blackman of New Mexico, and Marilyn Guthrie and Doug of New Mexico. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Kingsley graduated from Midland High School in 1948 and attended Texas Tech for 3 semesters. He married Nancy Gray in 1950 and they started married life on the Roy Jones farm north east of Midland. All of their five children were born in Midland. He resided in Midland for 34 years and moved to El Paso, Texas in 1964. He moved to Las Cruces, NM in 1966 where he became owner/manager of Arrow Butane-Propane until he retired in 1991. He served on the board at Citizens Bank of Las Cruces and on the board of counselors. He served as Chairman of the LP Gas Commission for the state of New Mexico under Governor Gary King. In 2010 he retired to the mountains of Ruidoso, NM and moved to Calhoun, GA in 2015. Kingsley became a pilot of a single engine airplane in the 1970's and achieved his instrument rating, not all of his buddies did. Many hours were spent at the fish camp in Mexico with his buddies where they would fly in, piloting their own planes. Kingsley also enjoyed bowling, golf, snow skiing and jeeping with the family. He developed an underground propane storage outside of Andrews, TX and operated it for several years. Condolences may be sent to Thomas Funeral Home in Calhoun, GA. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 23, 2019

