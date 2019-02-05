Kirby Byron Lackey, 85, of Midland Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Morton Memorial Cemetery in Morton, TX with Brother Rush Coffman officiating. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lackey and three daughters, Shannon Rosas, Suzanne Hall and Sarah Martinez.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019