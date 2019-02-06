Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirby Byron Lackey. View Sign

Kirby Byron Lackey, 85, of Midland, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at Morton Memorial Cemetery in Morton, TX with Brother Rush Coffman officiating. Kirby was born on January 23, 1934 to Wesley and Agnes Lackey in Morton, TX. He graduated from Morton High School and received a football and track scholarship to McMurray College where he earned a degree in education. He then met his wife, Mary Ann

Kirby Byron Lackey, 85, of Midland, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at Morton Memorial Cemetery in Morton, TX with Brother Rush Coffman officiating. Kirby was born on January 23, 1934 to Wesley and Agnes Lackey in Morton, TX. He graduated from Morton High School and received a football and track scholarship to McMurray College where he earned a degree in education. He then met his wife, Mary Ann Smith , while they were both teaching in Morton. They were married in 1964. Through his 33 year teaching career, he taught at Grand Falls, Morton, Perryton, and Kermit. He spent several years working for State Farm Insurance but was always drawn back into teaching and coaching. In 1998 Kirby retired from Kermit ISD after working for 24 years. In 1999, he and Mary Ann moved back to Morton where they spent the next 12 years. They then moved to Midland to be closer to family. Family was what was important to Kirby. The happiest times for him were the trips to various places with his three girls. He had special fond memories of the many camping trips to Silverton, CO. Later nothing pleased him more than seeing and playing with his grandchildren. Kirby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Lackey of Midland; three daughters, Shannon Rosas of Marlin, TX; Suzanne Hall and husband, Brian of Athens, TX; Sarah Martinez and husband, Robert of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Joshua Ford, and wife, Jamie; Alison Murray, Gage Murray and wife, Lindsey, Mia Martinez, Eva Martinez, and Clara Martinez; two sisters, JoAnn Pinnell and Barbara Cooper; sister-in-law, Katie Galvin; brother-in-law, Don Smith; three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close