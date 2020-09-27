Kirk Ocheltree, our friend and brother, died in Corvallis, Oregon, on Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in Tulsa Oklahoma on Feb. 9, 1951 but grew up in Midland Texas. He attended Midland High School, where he excelled in academics and track. Looking for adventure, he moved to Kansas City, San Francisco, and eventually to Corvallis, which he considered his home town. He studied agronomy at Oregon State University, earning a B.S. and worked in agriculture for a short time. But he chose to work as a contractor instead, as he loved fine woodworking. In Corvallis, he met the people who would become his "family" and his best friends for the rest of his life. He loved to hike, camp, ski, and he played City League softball and basketball for the Working Stiffs and the Valley Yums. These activities were always spent laughing and exchanging witticisms with his friends and often involved enjoying a beer and laughs afterwards with his many friends at Squirrel's. Kirk was famous for his love and remarkable knowledge of many musical genres; notably blues, R&B, soul, gospel, 60's rock, and older country. He knew every word to every song, even those he considered not worth singing. He enjoyed sharing his love of music by making mixed tapes for his friends. He followed changes and trends in the artists he liked, and loved to debate the virtues (or lack thereof) of different bands. He briefly hosted a blues show on KBVR where he once forgot to turn on his microphone; a fact that his friends found quite amusing. He was also well-known as a master crossword solver, avid reader, poker game host, and Halloween party co-host. He could BBQ a salmon to the point of perfection, cook up a painful 5-alarm chili, mix up a delicious ceviche, hold his own in a sardonic wit contest, and cut a rug with distinction. His rendition of "Gloria", sung onstage at the insistence of enthusiastic fans, was iconic. He was a deeply caring person and felt the need to fight against injustice. He was proud of his actions as a young man fighting for civil rights and protesting the Vietnam War. He had an unyielding sense of fairness in his treatment of others and expected the same. Also, he liked to check in with his many friends to make sure they were doing well. He loved all things Mexican, and had planned on retiring there where he could enjoy the sun year-round. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tempest and Barbara Ocheltree and his brother E.J. Ocheltree. He is survived by his sister, Brooke Ocheltree Nelson, of Dallas, Texas, his two nieces, Avery Bailey and Corinne Morris, and his scores of friends who are filled with sorrow. We will sorely miss his wit, charm, spirit, and love. We have lost a good man, friend and brother. If you would like to honor Kirk's memory, you could make a donation to any organization that exemplifies his values, such as those that protect the environment or preserve wilderness.



