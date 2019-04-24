Korbyn Jae Reyher was born on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 10:25 p.m. to parents Lakyn Childress and Matthew Reyher at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Korbyn Jae was 5 pounds, 3.5 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Korbyn was so very blessed to have experienced a mother's love and warmth every second of her life. She was loved by all and she brought us all together to celebrate her coming. Now she brings all of us together again to celebrate an angel in heaven. "Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms." She is survived by her loving family. Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019