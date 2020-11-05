1/1
Kristen Lee Hendrix Hayes
1972 - 2020
Our national treasure, Kristen Lee Hendrix Hayes, 47, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Kristen was born to Karolyn and John Hendrix on Tuesday, November 28, 1972 in Midland, Texas at Midland Memorial Hospital. She attended The Hillander School, San Jacinto Junior High, The Hockaday School and graduated from Midland High School in 1991. Hayes also attended Southwestern University and graduated, magna cum laude, with an English/Philosophy degree from St. Edwards University in 1997. After spending several years as a postgraduate in Austin, Texas, Kristen returned to Midland, Texas where she met and married Raymond Lee Hayes in 2000. Together they had one amazing son, John Rhett, born in 2002. The family later moved to and maintained homes in both Dallas, Texas and Boulder, Colorado. As a child, along with her two sisters, Kristen enjoyed summers at her family's ranch in Arkansas and several years at Camp Longhorn. Quick witted with a sly sense of humor, Hayes was a life-long learner, and her curiosities took her on many adventures including educator, aesthetician, face painter, pizza delivery driver and store clerk. Her generosity knew no bounds and she had a natural knack for comforting those in need. She could often be found with a book in her hand, writing in her journals and listening to her favorite songs. She lived life on her terms and her heart was simply too big for this world. Kristen is survived by her beloved son, John Rhett, mother Karolyn Wilmeth Rogers and step-father Jerry Lynn Rogers, sister Leslie Hendrix Wood and brother-in-law Lee Files Wood, niece Amy, nephew Grant, and sister Karmen Hendrix Bryant and brother-in-law Billy Jay Bryant. Kristen is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Hendrix (2016), her paternal grandparents Ellen Wylie and Smith Henry Hendrix and maternal grandparents, Martha Wood Lyle and Tom T. Wilmeth and Clifford Lyle. The family will be having a private service, officiated by Pastor Steve Schorr, but a livestream will be available at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at www.npwelch.com. All are welcome to join the family in a Celebration of Life at the home of Karolyn and Jerry Rogers at 6:00 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
home of Karolyn and Jerry Rogers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
