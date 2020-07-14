L E Tennon, Sr. 92, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Midland, Texas surrounded by his family and loved ones. L E was born on August 8, 1927 to Della and Will Tennon in Gonzales County, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather and was known to everyone as "Papa Tennon". He married his wife Hattie Tennon (Strambler) on October 2, 1981. He worked for South Texas Construction until he retired. Everyone knew "Papa Tennon" was a Dallas Cowboy's fan, loved his western movies and enjoyed playing dominoes with his sons, close friends and grandkids. L E leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather. We are grateful for each and every day we got to spend with him and for the lessons learned. He is survived by his wife Hattie of 38 years and leaves to celebrate his passing (10) children, Roderick Strambler (Tina), Javius Strambler (Sherika), Latoya Strambler Ray (Jimmy), Ester Jones, Brenda Sanders (Randy), Alta Butler, Glenn Tennon, Bobby Tennon, Harold Tennon (Ella) and Willie Tennon (Valerie). He has (24) grandkids, (20) great grandkids and numerous great great grandkids. He has a host of loving nieces and nephews in Houston, Texas. His parents, brothers, sisters and son L E Tennon, Jr. also preceded him in death. Your shared memories, comforting condolences and gestures of love are truly appreciated. Viewing will be from 6: 00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Assmbly located at 200 N Lincoln St, Midland TX 79701 with interment following at Fairview Cemetery.



