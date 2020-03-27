Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaDoyce Lambert. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

LaDoyce Lambert, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, passed on Feb. 19, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas due to health complications. He was 84. Born July 30, 1935 in Canton, TX to John Herman and Mary Will Lambert. Family moved to Abernathy when he was six months old. Graduated Abernathy High School in 1952 at age 16 as valedictorian. Was first in family to attend college. To earn money for college expenses, he worked summers on pipeline construction jobs with uncles in Wisconsin and New York State. Graduated Texas Tech University in 1956 with BA degree in Journalism. Worked last year at Tech with Lubbock Avalanche-Journal after doing an internship the summer before at Big Spring Herald. Spent the next 16 years in the newspaper business, first for six years as news editor at the Andrews County News and then beginning in 1962 as reporter, city editor and managing editor at the Midland Reporter-Telegram. During this time, took a leave of absence with the MRT to spend one summer working as an aide to Congressman George Mahon in his Washington, D.C. office. While in Andrews, was drafted and served 21 months in the U.S. Army as a counter-intelligence specialist at Fort Meade, MD. In 1974, joined the First National Bank of Midland's Trust Department, working there for five years. During this time, earned a Trust degree from the Southwestern Graduate School of Business at SMU. In 1979, became head of the Trust Department at American Bank in Odessa. After 14 years in that position, through multiple bank name changes, was named president of Chase Bank, Odessa. Was in that position for six years before retirement in 1999. In 2000, joined West Texas State Bank, retiring again in 2012. Joined SouthWest Bank later that year to establish and open a Branch in Midland. Retired for last time in 2018, after more than 40 years in banking. Was always grateful to his employers for allowing him to serve community non-profits. Was president or chairman of the United Way in both Midland and Odessa; First Methodist Church administrative board of both Midland and Odessa; High Sky Children's Ranch Endowment, Inc.; Permian Honor Scholarship Foundation; Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Advisory Board; Midland Community Theater; Midland Jaycees; New Mexico Conference Methodist Foundation; Grow Odessa; Salvation Army Advisory Board, Permian Basin Community Centers for MHMR. Was three times president of the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale and twice president of the Odessa College Foundation. Also served on the boards of Permian Basin Area Foundation, UTPB Development, Ellen Noel Museum Endowment, Permian Basin Workforce, Midland-Odessa Urban Transit District, Odessa and Midland Chamber of Commerce, Globe of the Great Southwest. Honors: Midland's Outstanding Young Man. Community Statesman Award for Community Service from the Heritage Foundation of Odessa. The family has decided to reschedule services due to the current state of conditions with the coronavirus. Memorials may be directed to the First Methodist Church Foundation or a . Survivors include his daughter Amy Lambert Lee, husband Robb, of Dallas; granddaughter Pearson Lee of Dallas; sisters-in-law Robbie Lambert of Lubbock and Jann Bash, husband Vince, of Midland; brother-in-law Jim Hicks, wife Linda, of Midland; nephews Rick Lambert of Dallas, David Bash of Houston, and Robert Hicks of Midland; nieces Sabrina Carroll of Lubbock, Katherine Bash Kennedy of Midland, and Sarah Hicks Midkiff of Midland; cousins, Rob and Carol Reynolds of Johnson City and Dick and Lynette Weisheit of Dallas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

