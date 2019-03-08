Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lana Cherril Lea. View Sign

Lana Cherril Lea, age 72, joined her daughter Shannon and Heavenly Father on Wednesday February 27, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1947 in McAllen, TX to Robert and Dolores Bentsen. She was raised in Midland, TX by her mom and Tom Rasmussen and after her father Robert passed, Tom adopted her. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Her faith and love for the Lord was never wavering. It showed when she helped start a small church in Aledo, TX, then became a missionary in Costa Rica and lastly found love and comfort at Island Baptist Church on South Padre Island, TX. She is survived by her husband Neil Campbell; children Karrie Moorhouse, Jerry Lea Jr., and Joseph Lea; step children Adam Donato and Victoria Donato; brother Tommy Rasmussen; sisters Jina Joss and Candy Rasmussen; many grandchildren; a nephew and nieces. Services will be held at Island Baptist Church, 107 W. Mesquite Street, South Padre Island, TX 78597 on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Island Baptist Church Memorial fund.

