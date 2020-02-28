Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Rippee. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Larry A. Rippee peacefully went with our Lord and Savior on the evening of February 25, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Big Spring after a long-fought battle with a chronic illness. He was born on December 3, 1945, in Oklahoma City to Forest and Jeanne Rippee. After attending Grant High School in Oklahoma City, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier in 1964. After serving six months in Vietnam, he re-enlisted so he could serve as a door gunner on a UH-1 Huey Gunship. Larry was wounded in combat in 1966 and earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, the Air Medal with Valor device, along with other citations and medals. Larry met Janice Heezen while recovering from injuries sustained in combat at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, CO. They were married on May 4, 1968, in Plankinton, SD. Larry then graduated from Central State College in Edmond, OK, and then began teaching at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. In July 1972, he began working for Rebbco Chemicals in Odessa, TX as an oilfield chemical salesman. Larry started his own company, Escudero Inc., with his brother Michael Rippee in 1995. The company was sold in 2011, and he eventually retired in 2012. Larry loved to fish with Jan and his family and friends at Lake Amistad in Del Rio. He also enjoyed traveling to Port Aransas. He was known as a man of character and someone that could be counted on in any situation. Larry never met a stranger, and over the years, he developed many close friendships with the people he came to know through work. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. Some of his stories might have been embellished slightly. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Forest Rippee, and his wife Alyne, his mom, Jeanne Scott, his brother Michael Rippee. He is survived by his wife Jan; children Teresa Ginter and husband Roger, Bryan Rippee, and his wife Lanay; grandchildren Keifer Rippee, Presley Rippee, Ashlee Elder, Payton Rippee, Emerie Rippee, Rachael Bischof and her husband Aaron, and Hudson Kitten; and great grandchildren, Lily Rippee and Knox Rippee. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Larry A. Rippee peacefully went with our Lord and Savior on the evening of February 25, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Big Spring after a long-fought battle with a chronic illness. He was born on December 3, 1945, in Oklahoma City to Forest and Jeanne Rippee. After attending Grant High School in Oklahoma City, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier in 1964. After serving six months in Vietnam, he re-enlisted so he could serve as a door gunner on a UH-1 Huey Gunship. Larry was wounded in combat in 1966 and earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, the Air Medal with Valor device, along with other citations and medals. Larry met Janice Heezen while recovering from injuries sustained in combat at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, CO. They were married on May 4, 1968, in Plankinton, SD. Larry then graduated from Central State College in Edmond, OK, and then began teaching at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. In July 1972, he began working for Rebbco Chemicals in Odessa, TX as an oilfield chemical salesman. Larry started his own company, Escudero Inc., with his brother Michael Rippee in 1995. The company was sold in 2011, and he eventually retired in 2012. Larry loved to fish with Jan and his family and friends at Lake Amistad in Del Rio. He also enjoyed traveling to Port Aransas. He was known as a man of character and someone that could be counted on in any situation. Larry never met a stranger, and over the years, he developed many close friendships with the people he came to know through work. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and stories. Some of his stories might have been embellished slightly. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Forest Rippee, and his wife Alyne, his mom, Jeanne Scott, his brother Michael Rippee. He is survived by his wife Jan; children Teresa Ginter and husband Roger, Bryan Rippee, and his wife Lanay; grandchildren Keifer Rippee, Presley Rippee, Ashlee Elder, Payton Rippee, Emerie Rippee, Rachael Bischof and her husband Aaron, and Hudson Kitten; and great grandchildren, Lily Rippee and Knox Rippee. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close