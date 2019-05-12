Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry B. Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Larry B. Harrison passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Laurel Land Funeral Chapel in Ft. Worth. Memorials in honor of Mr. Harrison can be sent to the TCU Band. Larry was an accomplished trumpet player, a dedicated educator, and an avid TCU fan. Larry received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music from TCU and was a member of the Horned Frog Band. He shared his love of music with many in a variety of settings that included churches, weddings, and a variety of concert venues. During his career he toured with many jazz and big bands throughout the country and abroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoy and Helen Harrison and his brother David Harrison. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Harrison; son, Jeff Harrison; daughter, Julie Harrison; brother, Foy Harrison and his wife Diane; niece, Lauren Harrison; and nephew, Hunter Harrison.

