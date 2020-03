Larry Don Sterling, 50, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born on September 14, 1969 to Sherry and Larry Don Sr. in Odessa, Texas. Larry Don was an accomplished CNA. He married Marie Fike and together they had three daughters. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Larry Don Sterling Sr., grandfather, Leo Whitfield; and grandson, Bryson Hughes. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Marie Sterling; daughters, Lindsey Hughes and husband Johnathan of Midland, Texas, Melissa Bondie and husband Jordan of Bryan, Texas, and Stacie Sterling of Midland, Texas; brother, Preston Scott Sterling of Midland, Texas; sisters, Sherri Dugan and husband Shelby of Midland, Texas and Aunna Harris of Midland, Texas; mother and stepfather, Sherry and Ronnie Harris of Midland, Texas; and three grandchildren, Madison, Kayla, and Emilee. A visitation will take place on Monday, March 16, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. The family will be present from 4-6 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 PM at St. Luke's Methodist Church in Midland, Texas. Tom Long will officiate. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.