Larry Lee "LL" Wright
1940 - 2020
Larry Lee ("LL" or "Lump" to friends and foes) joined the (hopefully) heavenly "C" shift "42" players on November 13, 2020. He burst into the world at Palisade, CO on October 6, 1940. Following high school graduation, LL left the Nebraska wheat fields for the dust and mesquite of Texas. He attended college at SW Junior College in Keene, TX and joined the Midland Police Department in 1964. After 36 years of service, he retired in the spring of 2000 at the rank of sergeant. LL was an avid hunter, occasional fisherman, and somewhat haphazard golfer, but enthusiastically enjoyed them all. Preceding him in death were his parents, O. Keith Wright and Betty V. Wright; stepmother, Genene Wright; in-laws, Zip and Margaret Waldie; nephew, Casey Pontious; and brother-in-law, Larry W. Waldie. Those left with good memories and tall tales are his wife of 56 (never boring) years, Sherry Waldie Wright; daughter, Rae Laine Wright; son, Larry (Tad) Wright; sisters, Lynda (Calvin) Duncan and Leta Pontious of New York; three grandsons, Taylor Wright of Austin, TX, and Austin and Sam Wright of Midland. A family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
