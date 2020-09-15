Laura Frances Ezell was born on August 7, 1932 in Hillsboro, Texas and passed away on September 11, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, wife and mother. After retiring from Sears, and moving to the lake at Colorado City, she pursued her reading hobby while supporting her husband Farrell's hunting and fishing hobbies. Farrell was the love of her life. They were married on January 8, 1949 in Natchez, Mississippi. They shared 65 years together. Frances was preceded in death by her parents W.A. and Addie Walker, her beloved husband Farrell Ezell, and by her youngest son William Farrell Ezell (Billy). Frances left behind her son Thomas and wife Barbara of Midland, Texas and son David and wife Patti Ezell of Rankin, Texas. Grandchildren LT and wife Carmen Ezell of Midland, Texas, Duane and wife Kara Ezell of Houston, Texas, David Ezell Jr. of Oklahoma, Derek Ezell of Oklahoma, Lorie Ezell and Nicole Williams both of Midland, Texas. Frances had 10 Great grandchildren and 4 Great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Bartlett officiating. Services entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home. In leiu of flowers please send donation to the West Texas Boys Ranch which was her favorite charity.



