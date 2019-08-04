Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Norwood VanHusen. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Laura Norwood Van Husen of Midland passed away on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church sanctuary in Midland. Laura was born on June 2, 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Betty Jane and Alan Norwood. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The most important things in her life were God and her family. She also treasured her time with her friends. She had a lifelong love affair with math and loved teaching all levels of math to any willing student. She loved to play games of any kind and spent untold hours doing so with all of her children and grandchildren. She adored the water, was a high school swimmer, and spent as much time at the lake and the beach as she could. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Angela and her brother Alan. She is survived by her husband Robert Van Husen, children and their spouses Russell and Kelly Van Husen, Rocky and Alicia Van Husen and Christy and Justin Youens, and grandchildren Trevor Van Husen, David Van Husen, Luke Van Husen, Tyler Youens, Julie Van Husen, Abigail Van Husen, Bennett Youens, and Katie Youens. She is also survived by her sister Gayle Norwood and brother Danny Norwood. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the wonderful staff that cared for her at Allison Cancer Center and Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church where she was a lifelong member. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Laura Norwood Van Husen of Midland passed away on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church sanctuary in Midland. Laura was born on June 2, 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Betty Jane and Alan Norwood. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The most important things in her life were God and her family. She also treasured her time with her friends. She had a lifelong love affair with math and loved teaching all levels of math to any willing student. She loved to play games of any kind and spent untold hours doing so with all of her children and grandchildren. She adored the water, was a high school swimmer, and spent as much time at the lake and the beach as she could. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Angela and her brother Alan. She is survived by her husband Robert Van Husen, children and their spouses Russell and Kelly Van Husen, Rocky and Alicia Van Husen and Christy and Justin Youens, and grandchildren Trevor Van Husen, David Van Husen, Luke Van Husen, Tyler Youens, Julie Van Husen, Abigail Van Husen, Bennett Youens, and Katie Youens. She is also survived by her sister Gayle Norwood and brother Danny Norwood. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the wonderful staff that cared for her at Allison Cancer Center and Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church where she was a lifelong member. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close