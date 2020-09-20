1/1
Laverne Vogler Burger
1935 - 2020
Laverne Vogler Burger, 85 years old of Midland Texas, gained her angel wings on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She will be laid to rest in Lamesa, Texas. Laverne was born on July 7, 1935 in Patricia, Texas to Fritz Carl and Gertrude Alma Vogler. Raised on the family cotton farm she enjoyed growing up in the country and living in a small town. She attended Klondike schools and then secretarial school in Midland after moving there with a friend. Laverne had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was strong and independent, a kind, loving, generous, and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She married and had two children, worked for several oil companies as a secretary and bookkeeper, enjoyed travel, and loved spending time with her family. Laverne is survived by her daughter, Sandy L. Stevens of Kyle, Texas; her son Greg A. Burger of Midland, Texas and his wife Marsha; two grandchildren, Christi D. Barron, her husband David, and their children Cadence and Dewayne; Dusty A. Burger and his wife Sarah; and five great grandchildren, Cainen and Cameron Burger, Uno (Christian Avery) Baker, and Mason and Mallory Burger. Laverne is preceded in death by her first-born daughter Kelly Ann Burger, her parents Fritz and Gertrude; her brothers Ewald, Lawrence, Harold, Carl, Oscar, Henry, Freddie, and Rinehard and two sisters Anna Rose Standifer and Ella Caudle. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Visiting Angels of Midland, Hospice of Midland, and Brookdale Midland Assisted Living. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4400 N Big Spring ST, STE C-32, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
