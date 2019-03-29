Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVonne Thornton Luedemann. View Sign

Our beloved mother, LaVonne Thornton Luedemann, left us to rejoice in Heaven with her loved ones as she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in North Zulch, Texas on Saturday March 23, 2019. While we mourn our loss, we're happy knowing Mother is without pain for the first time in 58 years. She was a wonderful mother and woman. She was 86 years old. LaVonne was born on May 20, 1932 in Muleshoe, Texas to James Samuel and Lillie Iris Boyd Lancaster. She was the third of three girls. She spent most of her childhood living in or around Kerens, Texas and graduated from Kerens High School. Shortly after graduation, LaVonne met and married W.E. Thornton and they were married for 17 years. During this marriage LaVonne had three daughters. D'Juana Lynn, Jeanita Gaye & Karla Renee were the light of her life and in her opinion they were her greatest accomplishment. In 1968 LaVonne married C.P.O. V. H. "Sonny" George whom she had known most of her life and upon their marriage she traveled with him all over the world as he was in the U. S. Navy. They lived in California, Guam and traveled to Japan, Hong Kong & Saipan among other places. His last tour of duty was in Washington State however he became sick while living there and passed away. LaVonne moved to Chappell Hill, Texas in 1974 where she met Orvie Lee Luedemann. Lee would later become LaVonne's third husband and ultimately her greatest love of all. Orvie Lee and LaVonne had been married for almost 40 years at the time of her death. During their marriage LaVonne worked for Blinn College as the Director of Payroll. Together she and Orvie Lee also opened and operated Green Oaks Paint & Body Shop in Brenham for many years until they both retired. LaVonne & Lee had a love for old cars and they were members of the Bluebonnet Car Club among other clubs. They loved to travel around in their old cars most of which Orvie Lee restored himself! They both also loved to feed the birds & squirrels around their home and they loved their "granddoggies" and would often travel to Houston or North Zulch to dog sit! LaVonne was known for her wonderful cooking! She loved to cook and she was very good at it. No one ever left her home with an empty stomach. Her daughters have often said that they were always very proud of their mother. She was always fixed up, made up & dressed up! Her home was always beautiful and immaculate and they were always proud to have friends over to visit or to have their mother show up at their schools. Many of their friends would often ask "is your mother a movie star"?! She always took extra care to make each occasion very special and she loved doing so. She loved her family so much and they love her so very much. She will be terribly missed. LaVonne is survived by her precious husband Orvie Lee Luedemann, her daughters and sons-in-law, D'Juana & Ray Broussard of Cypress, Texas, Karla Renee' & Fred Stevens of North Zulch, Texas, her step daughter Cindy & Lupe Ybarra of Navasota, Texas & one stepson Wayne Luedemann of Arkansas. LaVonne has always been so proud of her grandchildren, Michael, Alicia, Jared, Christopher, Lindsey, Jessyka, Brooke, Billy, Matthew, Nathan, Allen, Joshua, Travis & Casey and her 20 great grandchildren! She is also survived by a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, both sisters Marie Brown and Evelyn George and her precious daughter Nita Lawrence. The family will receive friends at noon on Friday March 29th with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, TX. Reverend Dean Ferguson will be officiating. Funeral arrangements for Lavonne Luedemann are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit

Our beloved mother, LaVonne Thornton Luedemann, left us to rejoice in Heaven with her loved ones as she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in North Zulch, Texas on Saturday March 23, 2019. While we mourn our loss, we're happy knowing Mother is without pain for the first time in 58 years. She was a wonderful mother and woman. She was 86 years old. LaVonne was born on May 20, 1932 in Muleshoe, Texas to James Samuel and Lillie Iris Boyd Lancaster. She was the third of three girls. She spent most of her childhood living in or around Kerens, Texas and graduated from Kerens High School. Shortly after graduation, LaVonne met and married W.E. Thornton and they were married for 17 years. During this marriage LaVonne had three daughters. D'Juana Lynn, Jeanita Gaye & Karla Renee were the light of her life and in her opinion they were her greatest accomplishment. In 1968 LaVonne married C.P.O. V. H. "Sonny" George whom she had known most of her life and upon their marriage she traveled with him all over the world as he was in the U. S. Navy. They lived in California, Guam and traveled to Japan, Hong Kong & Saipan among other places. His last tour of duty was in Washington State however he became sick while living there and passed away. LaVonne moved to Chappell Hill, Texas in 1974 where she met Orvie Lee Luedemann. Lee would later become LaVonne's third husband and ultimately her greatest love of all. Orvie Lee and LaVonne had been married for almost 40 years at the time of her death. During their marriage LaVonne worked for Blinn College as the Director of Payroll. Together she and Orvie Lee also opened and operated Green Oaks Paint & Body Shop in Brenham for many years until they both retired. LaVonne & Lee had a love for old cars and they were members of the Bluebonnet Car Club among other clubs. They loved to travel around in their old cars most of which Orvie Lee restored himself! They both also loved to feed the birds & squirrels around their home and they loved their "granddoggies" and would often travel to Houston or North Zulch to dog sit! LaVonne was known for her wonderful cooking! She loved to cook and she was very good at it. No one ever left her home with an empty stomach. Her daughters have often said that they were always very proud of their mother. She was always fixed up, made up & dressed up! Her home was always beautiful and immaculate and they were always proud to have friends over to visit or to have their mother show up at their schools. Many of their friends would often ask "is your mother a movie star"?! She always took extra care to make each occasion very special and she loved doing so. She loved her family so much and they love her so very much. She will be terribly missed. LaVonne is survived by her precious husband Orvie Lee Luedemann, her daughters and sons-in-law, D'Juana & Ray Broussard of Cypress, Texas, Karla Renee' & Fred Stevens of North Zulch, Texas, her step daughter Cindy & Lupe Ybarra of Navasota, Texas & one stepson Wayne Luedemann of Arkansas. LaVonne has always been so proud of her grandchildren, Michael, Alicia, Jared, Christopher, Lindsey, Jessyka, Brooke, Billy, Matthew, Nathan, Allen, Joshua, Travis & Casey and her 20 great grandchildren! She is also survived by a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, both sisters Marie Brown and Evelyn George and her precious daughter Nita Lawrence. The family will receive friends at noon on Friday March 29th with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham, TX. Reverend Dean Ferguson will be officiating. Funeral arrangements for Lavonne Luedemann are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close