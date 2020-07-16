1/1
L.E. (Lee) Tennon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. L.E. (Lee) Tennon was born on August 8, 1927 to the union of Will and Della Tennon (deceased), in Waelder, Texas. He met and married Ester Dewitt Irving (deceased) on April 19, 1948. To this union was born 5 sons (L.E. Jr. deceased) and 2 daughters. Mr. Tennon was a long time resident of Midland, Texas and retired from the South Texas Construction Company. He loved playing dominoes and cherished the Dallas Cowboys, winners or losers. He departed this life quietly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, one month prior to his 93rd birthday. He is survived by his sons Glenn Tennon (Big Spring, Texas) ,Bobby Tennon (Dallas, Texas), Harold (Ella) Tennon (Ft. Worth, Texas). Willie (Val) Tennon (Conroe, Texas). Daughters Ester Jones (Midland, Texas) and Brenda (Randy) Sanders (Midland, Texas). His grandchildren Tanisha, Kahlia, Tonea, Marcha', Yamonte, Kauail, Kendra, Tasha, Ashley, Shannon, Harold Le, Trey, Aaron, Darien, and Jeremiah. Great grand children Bria, Brittany, Alani, Aleah, Kalani, Genesis, Avaleigh, Anaya, Jordan, Jermih, Jalia, Jaylen, Tennon, and Nehemiah. Great Great grand children Brayden, Kaizen, Kadir, and Amais. His legacy of memories will also be cherished by his nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved