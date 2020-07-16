Mr. L.E. (Lee) Tennon was born on August 8, 1927 to the union of Will and Della Tennon (deceased), in Waelder, Texas. He met and married Ester Dewitt Irving (deceased) on April 19, 1948. To this union was born 5 sons (L.E. Jr. deceased) and 2 daughters. Mr. Tennon was a long time resident of Midland, Texas and retired from the South Texas Construction Company. He loved playing dominoes and cherished the Dallas Cowboys, winners or losers. He departed this life quietly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, one month prior to his 93rd birthday. He is survived by his sons Glenn Tennon (Big Spring, Texas) ,Bobby Tennon (Dallas, Texas), Harold (Ella) Tennon (Ft. Worth, Texas). Willie (Val) Tennon (Conroe, Texas). Daughters Ester Jones (Midland, Texas) and Brenda (Randy) Sanders (Midland, Texas). His grandchildren Tanisha, Kahlia, Tonea, Marcha', Yamonte, Kauail, Kendra, Tasha, Ashley, Shannon, Harold Le, Trey, Aaron, Darien, and Jeremiah. Great grand children Bria, Brittany, Alani, Aleah, Kalani, Genesis, Avaleigh, Anaya, Jordan, Jermih, Jalia, Jaylen, Tennon, and Nehemiah. Great Great grand children Brayden, Kaizen, Kadir, and Amais. His legacy of memories will also be cherished by his nieces and nephews.



