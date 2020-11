Leanna Collins, 79 of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. No Services will be held. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by a son, Thomas Collins; two daughters, Lisa Maxwell and Brenda Ostrander; two brothers, Charles Hall and William Hall; two sisters, Patricia Kelly and Vivian Govan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



