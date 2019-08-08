Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Lake Leon Baptist Church Eastland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

LeAnna Loved the Lord LeAnna Dixon Brewster, went to home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the age of 62. LeAnna was born on February 4, 1957 in Midland Texas to Nevel and Jimmie Dixon. LeAnna was the third of four Dixon girls, along with Sue Dixon Hallman, Debbie Dixon Hunter and Julianne Dixon Sitzes. From an early age the Dixon girls enjoyed a special bond that produced a lifetime devoted to each other, their parents and their families. Family to LeAnna also included special relationships to cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. LeAnna was a lifelong resident of Midland, Texas. At the age of 9, LeAnna accepted Christ as her savior at Crestview Baptist Church. She loved and served the Lord all the days of her life. Growing up she excelled in piano and ballet. Her love of music led her to teach countless students piano. Continuing to use her talents, she served many years as pianist in her church, Northwestern Baptist Church. She graduated form Midland Lee High School and returned to Midland after attending Texas Tech University. She met the love of her life, Jimmy Brewster from an introduction orchestrated by her sister Debbie. They married December 27, 1975. For the next 43 years, family was the focus of their lives. In 1979 their first child, Joshua James Brewster was born and LeAnna found the role she was made for, being a mother! Andrew Dee Brewster arrived two years later in 1981, and Caroline Ann-Marie Brewster was born in 1985 . The Brewster Family was complete. She absolutely adored her children and treasured her nieces and nephews. Nothing made her more happy than to watch and support them in all their endeavors . She crossed the country watching Andy play football for The University of North Texas, never missing a game! As much as she loved her children, it was her grandchildren that filled her soul with joy. She was completely devoted to Lylah, Lucy, Kassel and Sailor and they sure did love their Lovey. She loved taking their pictures, always coming up with elaborate set-ups that required the help of Daddy Jim. Those who were loved by LeAnna experienced a love that was selfless and incomparable. LeAnna was preceded in death by her parents Nevel and Jimmie Dixon. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Brewster; sons Josh and wife Mandy; Andy and his daughters, Lylah and Lucy Brewster; and daughter Caroline and husband Dr. Rickey Hamby and Kassel and Sailor Hamby. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Lake Leon Baptist Church in Eastland Texas. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Solid Rock Christian Camp, 599 CR 570 Eastland, TX 76448,

LeAnna Loved the Lord LeAnna Dixon Brewster, went to home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the age of 62. LeAnna was born on February 4, 1957 in Midland Texas to Nevel and Jimmie Dixon. LeAnna was the third of four Dixon girls, along with Sue Dixon Hallman, Debbie Dixon Hunter and Julianne Dixon Sitzes. From an early age the Dixon girls enjoyed a special bond that produced a lifetime devoted to each other, their parents and their families. Family to LeAnna also included special relationships to cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. LeAnna was a lifelong resident of Midland, Texas. At the age of 9, LeAnna accepted Christ as her savior at Crestview Baptist Church. She loved and served the Lord all the days of her life. Growing up she excelled in piano and ballet. Her love of music led her to teach countless students piano. Continuing to use her talents, she served many years as pianist in her church, Northwestern Baptist Church. She graduated form Midland Lee High School and returned to Midland after attending Texas Tech University. She met the love of her life, Jimmy Brewster from an introduction orchestrated by her sister Debbie. They married December 27, 1975. For the next 43 years, family was the focus of their lives. In 1979 their first child, Joshua James Brewster was born and LeAnna found the role she was made for, being a mother! Andrew Dee Brewster arrived two years later in 1981, and Caroline Ann-Marie Brewster was born in 1985 . The Brewster Family was complete. She absolutely adored her children and treasured her nieces and nephews. Nothing made her more happy than to watch and support them in all their endeavors . She crossed the country watching Andy play football for The University of North Texas, never missing a game! As much as she loved her children, it was her grandchildren that filled her soul with joy. She was completely devoted to Lylah, Lucy, Kassel and Sailor and they sure did love their Lovey. She loved taking their pictures, always coming up with elaborate set-ups that required the help of Daddy Jim. Those who were loved by LeAnna experienced a love that was selfless and incomparable. LeAnna was preceded in death by her parents Nevel and Jimmie Dixon. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Brewster; sons Josh and wife Mandy; Andy and his daughters, Lylah and Lucy Brewster; and daughter Caroline and husband Dr. Rickey Hamby and Kassel and Sailor Hamby. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Lake Leon Baptist Church in Eastland Texas. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Solid Rock Christian Camp, 599 CR 570 Eastland, TX 76448, [email protected] /donate/, by phone (254)647-3219 or The Vasculitis/ Cryoglobulineamia Foundation, P.O. Box 28660, Kansas City, MO Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close