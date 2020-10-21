Leesa Marie (Janssen) Driver, 52, of Midland, Texas, passed away Friday, October 16 th in Lubbock, Texas. She had been bravely fighting multiple serious health ailments for almost a year. She refused to ever give up, despite anything that happened. The unending love and support of her family and friends, combined with her strong faith in God, gave her added strength and bravery whenever she needed it. She never wavered, not once, and she continued to fight until her perseverance was rewarded by being able to be with her Lord and Savior. Leesa was born July 27 th , 1968 to Paul and Barbara Janssen in Odessa, Texas. She was raised in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1987 where she was a member of the marching band as a Majorette, and also played the Clarinet. Leesa was also a member of the OHS choir. On March 16 th , 1991, Leesa and Jarrell Driver were united in marriage in Odessa and began to build their lives together as one. On December 5, 2000 they were blessed with the birth of their son Kyle. Leesa dedicated her heart and soul to being the best Mother and Wife that anyone could ever ask for, and she was a natural at creating a loving and comfortable home for her family. Leesa excelled at whatever she put her mind to, and it was because she invested all of herself into whatever she was doing. Her selflessness made her the best Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, and Friend of anyone who was ever blessed to be in her life. Anyone who knew Leesa would agree that she was fiercely loyal to anyone and anything that she cared about. Her outstanding character and positive influence on everyone around her made her who she was, and made her an absolute joy to be around. There will never be anyone else that comes close to Leesa, and she will be as sadly missed as she was dearly loved. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Jarrell of Midland, TX, her son Kyle of Fort Worth, TX, her parents Paul & Barbara Janssen of Odessa, TX, brother David Janssen and wife Mary of Odessa, brother Richard Janssen and wife Helen of Odessa, sister Dana Manion and husband Mark of Eugene, OR, sister Jeanne Anne Mauck and husband Chris of Birmingham, AL, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held at Frank Wilson Funeral Home in Odessa on Wednesday, October 21 st , from 6:00 to 8:00. Memorial Services will be held at Sovereign Grace Church in Midland on Thursday, October 22 nd, at 2:00, with graveside services to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Family would like to thank Alicia Bartholomee and the rest of the post-surgical staff at Midland Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care while Leesa was there. The Family would also like to thank Dr. Joey Grochmal and his surgical team for their willingness to attempt a life-saving surgery that no other surgeons were willing to attempt. "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord." -Jeremiah 30:17



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store