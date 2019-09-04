Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leilah Eliana Hernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Leilah Eliana Hernandez, 15 years of age, passed away in Odessa, Texas on Saturday August 31st, 2019. Leilah was born on May 4th, 2004, in Ft. Stockton, TX. She was the loving daughter of Joanna Leyva and Juan Hernandez, granddaughter to Nora and Juan Leyva, Fransisca and Hernan Hernandez. She resided in Odessa, Texas, with her mother, Joanna; step-father, Rudy Trejo; brothers, Nathan Hernandez, Jathan Hernandez, and Rodolfo Trejo III. Leilah also spent her time with her father, Juan Hernandez; step-mother, Cynthia Marquez; brothers, Alonso, Andrez and sister Claribel Marquez. She was a very loving daughter and sister. Leilah was a Sophomore currently attending OHS. She was a very passionate basketball and volleyball player. She was very devoted to St. Marys Catholic church. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her parents, siblings, great grandparents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. Pall bearers include her father, Juan Hernandez; step-father, Rudy Trejo; grandfather, Juan Leyva; grandfather, Hernan Hernandez; uncle, John Leyva; and cousin Jovany Hernandez. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Odessa from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. A Rosary service will be held on Thursday, September 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odessa at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6, at St Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Odessa at 11:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland. "Though you've passed on before us, you will live with in our hearts, and though we're not together we'll never be apart. To lose you when you were so young leaves such an empty space, our only consolation is you're in a better place. Put your arms around her Lord and treasure her with care. For you have in your possession A Beautiful Angel beyond compare."

