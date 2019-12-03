Roy Jones, Jr., 87, of Midland passed away November 30, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include wife, Darlene. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019