Leland Gene Williams, 75 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Ranchland Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Williams; children, Lucy Carter, Butch Anderson, Mark Anderson, Lela Dawkins, Joe Williams; brothers, Donald Williams and Robert Williams.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019
