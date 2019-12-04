Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Gene Williams. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral service 2:00 PM Ranchland Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Leland Gene Williams, 75 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ranchland Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Leland was born on January 6, 1944 to Holly and Effie Williams in Midland. Leland was an active member of his church. He loved to sing. He loved to watch Texas Rangers baseball and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Williams; brother, Donald Williams and wife, Glenda; brother, Robert Williams and Ramona. daughter, Lucy Carter and her family, Kristen Scarbrough and Sarah Allen; son, Butch Anderson and his family Breana Anderson, Georgia Anderson, Taylor Lopez and Zack Nygard; son, Mark Anderson and his wife, Veronica and his family Tyler Anderson, Valerie, Vita, and Marcus; daughter, Lela Dawkins and her family, Hannah Wallace, Micah Dawkins, and Kaden Waller; son, Joe Williams and his family Taylor Williams and Gage Williams; great grandchildren, Lenore Pitts, Everly Pitts, Ada, Delilah, Hayden, Cayson, Ambrie and Saylor. He is preceded in death by his great grandchild, Carly Lyn Pitts; father, Holly Jr. Williams; mother, Effie Williams; Billy C. Williams and Cecil A. Williams. Pallbearers will be Robert Beggs, Cole Wallace, Tommy Neatherlin, Steven Crawford, Mike Dawkins Donnye Mitchell. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

