Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 1 Corinthians 13:4 Born on October 12, 1926 in Mills County, TX. Lena was the daughter of the late Fritz H. Lippe and Annie (Bufe) Lippe. Lena went to her heavenly home Sunday morning, August 16, 2020. 1 Corinthians 13:4 reminds us of her spirit and how she lived her life as a beautiful Christian lady of love, patience and kindness. We are so blessed to have her as part of our lives for a wonderful 93 years. The day of her passing would have been her 71st wedding anniversary, so we like to think they are celebrating today with the angels free of the worldly suffering and pain. She has left us with such an example of how to live your life that will continue through the generations. Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Emil B. Teinert, whom she met after World War II. They were married August 16, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Miles, TX, the church where they met. She joined Grace Lutheran Church in 1949 and was a member until her death. She is survived by her children, John E. (Rebekah) Teinert, Sharon K. (Jerry) Tull and Elaine Susan (Dan) Sellers; grandchildren; Katrina (Dean) Kinseth, Holly (Hank) McConnell, Christopher Tull, Dustin (Kimberly) Tull, Taylor Sellers; great grandchildren; Alex McConnell (Jake) Elger, Maddy McConnell, Kimmie McConnell, Ally Tull, Isaac Tull; sisters; Katie Richards, Ruth (John) Cleckler and many in-laws, nieces and nephews who greatly loved her. Also preceded in death by her brothers; John A. Lippe, Fritz A. Lippe, Ben H. Lippe, Martin W. Lippe; sisters; Jo Ann Gholson, Lydia L. Schlueter, Velma A. Bretting and Matha H. Hosum. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland, TX with a Graveside to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 3000 W. Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79701.



