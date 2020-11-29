1/
Lenda Elaine (Presnall) Brandt
Lenda Elaine (Presnall) Brandt was born on September 17, 1942 and left us to be with our Father in Heaven on November 20,2020. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald William Brandt; daughters Lisa Ann Seiffert of Cranston Rhode Island and Gaylena Jean Brandt of Bronte Texas; sons Ronald Wayne Brandt (Teresa) of Midland, Sgt Major James Lynn Brandt (Jessica) of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Michael David Brandt (Michelle) of El Paso Tx. She is also survived by her sister Janet Nichols (Phillip); brother in law James Brandt (Doris), sister in law Linda Trostman, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Lenda was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Wanda Presnall, mother in law Hazel Brandt, and father in law Galen Brandt. A private memorial will be held on December 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Coke County Cowboy Church 210 west Main Street in Bronte, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations are made to Hospice.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
