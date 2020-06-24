Leo Hatfield
Leo Hatfield, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by his f amily. There will be a viewing from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Leo L. Hatfield was born in Taylor County, Texas on January 19, 1932. He attended Midland High School and was in the Golden Gloves. Leo attended Texas Tech University and received a degree in Geology. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He established Hatfield Construction Company in Lubbock. He moved to Midland and worked as a Landman for Steel & Associates. In 1985 he established Alleder, Inc., an oil and gas company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Embry Lee Hatfield and Linnie Dickerson; two brothers, Jesse Hatfield and Earl "Boots" Hatfield; daughter, Allison Hatfield. He is survived by his son, Derek Hatfield and his wife Cecilia; their children, Josh and his wife Megan, Jamie and his wife Shalayna; the love of his life, Luz Alvarado and her daughter Ahnalesa Nicole Alvarado. Pallbearers - Josh Pasco, Wesley Valencia, Jamie Valencia, Efran Salcido, Gabriel Gutierrez, Kris Evans Honorary Pallbearer - Arthur Walk In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.
