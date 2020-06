Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo L. Hatfield, 88, of Midland passed away June 20, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Fairview Cemetery.



