Leonel Alvarez passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his daughter, Sylvia Grajeda; son, Cruz Leonel Alvarez and two sisters. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019