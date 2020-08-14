Lera Kay Randolph, 86, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed and recorded and can be found at npwelch.com
. Lera was born on December 29, 1933 to Lottie and Fred Cummings in Winters, TX. She started school in a 2 room school house at Harmony School outside of Winters and graduated from Winters High School in 1951. As a young child at Harmony Baptist Church, she made the decision to follow Jesus. She was a member of Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland. Lera worked as a bookkeeper for various oil and gas companies and sold Mary Kay Cosmetics later in life, which she loved because it allowed her to meet people. On December 14, 1951 she married Arlen Vaughan and they had four children together: Ralph, Michael, Vicki, and Kelly. She later married Walter "Bo" Randolph on December 30, 1983 and they spent almost 25 years together until his passing. An avid bowler and a talented gardener, Lera was also immensely gifted at knitting, crocheting, and making and painting ceramics. She learned to crochet as a 9-year-old child and carried that skill into adulthood. She made afghan blankets for all her children and grandchildren and made ceramic decorations for every holiday. However, as much as she loved creating things, she truly loved teaching others, even learning how to crochet left handed just to help one of her students learn. She was actively involved at Midland's Senior Center and also enjoyed organizing and participating in the dances there. Lera also loved baking, cooking, and having people in her home. She loved her family and greeted everyone who passed through her front door with a warm smile, an encouraging word, and delicious food and drink. She made others feel welcome and accepted in her presence and if you were able to call her daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, or friend, you were truly blessed. She was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed. She is survived by her children, Michael Vaughan and wife Tracye, Vicki Conklin, and Kelly Vaughan and wife Dee, all of Midland, Texas; her grandchildren, Jason Conklin of Midland, Bobbie Grimes and husband Robert of San Angelo, Nathan Vaughan and wife Alexis of New Deal, Brady Vaughan and fiancé Megan Hayes of Midland, Katie Vaughan-Naron and husband David of College Station, and Kylie Vaughan of College Station; and great-grandchildren Bailey Grimes, Coy Hayes, Walker Vaughan, Nathaniel Vaughan, and Everett Vaughan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Bo" Randolph, her son, Ralph Vaughan, and her parents. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Jason Conklin, Bobbie Grimes, Nathan Vaughan, Brady Vaughan, Katie Vaughan-Naron, and Kylie Vaughan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christmas in Action, Kenya Widows & Orphans, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
