Leslie Contreras, 35, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Leslie was born in Laredo, Texas on August 1, 1983 to Leticia and Santos Contreras. Leslie was a very loving mother. Her passion was to spend time with her children and her family. She enjoyed camping and anything to do with the outdoors. She is survived by her husband Frankie Elizondo; four sons, Eleazar Garcia Jr., Rogelio Cadena, Angel Rivera, and Pedro Rivera; two daughters, Ema Cadena and Leslie Elvira Palacios; her parents, Leticia and Santos Contreras; three brothers, Santos R. Contreras, Jesus Contreras, and Jonathan Contreras; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Services will proceed in Laredo, Texas at a later date. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019