Leslie Paige Fryar Martin, 44, of Big Spring, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Rev. Pat Ray officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. She was born November 14, 1974 in Big Spring. Leslie attended Borden County Schools and was involved in 4H livestock shows, shooting sports, winning the state championship team titles both in skeet and trap competition, cheerleader, basketball and tennis. She moved to Big Spring schools when she was a sophomore. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1993 and was active in basketball, track, tennis, student council and 4H. Leslie was also named Miss BSHS. She attended Tarleton State University on a basketball scholarship and returned to Howard College where she received her associate degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Midland Memorial Hospital, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa. Leslie enjoyed water sports, drag racing and watching basketball and football. She loved spending time with her two sons and being with family, especially during the holidays. She had a giving and generous heart and will be greatly missed. Survivors include two sons, William Blaine Martin and Reagan Dean Martin both of Midland; her parents, Larry and Sandie Fryar of Big Spring; one brother, Kerry Fryar and wife, Neanda of Merkel; her maternal grandmother, Helen Clanton Glaspie and her paternal grandmother, Gwen Fryar both of Big Spring; four nieces, Cailey Fryar, Madison Fryar, Maciee Fryar and Nevaeh Fryar; her aunts and uncles, Kenny and Sylvia Clanton of Colorado City, Jimmy Don and Sherry Clanton of Pietown, New Mexico, and Shana and Gary Porter of Richardson; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harvey "Pig" Fryar and J. Clifton "Click" Clanton. The family suggests memorials to Mental Health America at https://www.mentalhealthamerica.net/donate or to the Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center, 306 W. 3rd St., Big Spring, Texas 79720. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 23, 2019

