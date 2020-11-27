1/1
Lester Turner
Lester Turner, 78, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, November 22 2020. He was born on November 6, 1942 in San Angelo to Bunk and Mabel Turner. Lester attended San Angelo Central High School and graduated in the class of 1961. He later went on to obtain a Bachelors degree from Angelo State University. Lester then began his career in the oil industry as an Inventory Control Officer. He married Carol Arledge in 1967 and had one child. Lester had a love for the Lord and attended Abundant Life Worship Center in Midland. He was a proud member of the National Guard and had a passion for the outdoors. He will always be remembered for his marksmanship while hunting and his devotion to golf. He also considered a day fishing as a good day. Lester is survived by his wife Carol, his son Jeremy, his brother Wedge, and a long list of family that he loved dearly. Grave Side Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday the 28th at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo. In lieu of flowers the Turner family asks that you make a memorial donation in Lester's name to your charity of choice. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2020.
