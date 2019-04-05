Leta F. Pruitt, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born March 8, 1934, in Three Rivers, Texas to Allen and Johnnie Elizabeth Roberson. She was the seventh of twelve children. Leta was married to Robert Pruitt. When she wasn't working at State National Bank in Big Spring, Texas or for her husband's business Spring City Auction, Leta and Robert were traveling in their motor home. Leta loved spending time with her family, loved her church community, and listening to gospel music. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Carnes, two step-daughters, Monna Haley and Rhonda Gilmore, eight grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. Leta was preceded in death by husband, Robert Pruitt, grandson, Chad Ford, parents, William Allen and Johnnie Elizabeth Roberson, a sister and two brothers. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital, Manor Park Rehab and Polo Park Holiday Retirement. Family, friends, and others whose lives Leta touched are invited to the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for a memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leta F. Pruitt.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019