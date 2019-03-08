Notice Guest Book View Sign

Leticia Guadalupe Perales (Letty), 54 Years old, was born on Feb 12, 1965 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Midland, Texas and attended Midland High School. A beautiful young woman who was never mean, fun to be around while making you smile no matter what. She's an amazing woman you can always have fun with. She is unique and no one compares to her very talented dancing skills. She is very lovable, you could get lost in her beautiful brown eyes as they lead you to a beautiful world that is indescribable. A woman who is worth fighting for. A woman that doesn't ask for much but is happy with what she has. A woman that should never be let down, she had her laugh attacks that make you just laugh along with her. She made you feel like the happiest person alive. Letty was preceded in death by her parents Felipe and Petra Perales, Sister Janie Borrego, Brothers Michael Henry Perales, and Albert Perales. She is survived by the Love of her life Joe Cortez III; her children, Christopher and wife Pitreece Navarro, Diego Navarro III, Stephanie Hernandez, Heather and husband Sergio Orona, Monica and husband Jonathan Lopez, Savina Cortez, Christopher Cortez, and Michelle and Husband Julio Lujan; and 17 Grandchildren. Letty is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Maria Perales Molina of Napa, California, Gloria Perales Sanchez of Midland, Texas, Felipe Perales Jr. of Midland, Texas, Jose Perales from Dallas, Texas, Marta Perales of Midland, Texas, Gilbert Perales from Austin, Texas, Dora Perales from Austin, Texas and Richard Perales of Midland, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel on Friday, March 8th from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. A funeral service is set for Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Daniel Borrego, Eric Perales, Michael Perales, Roman Reyes, Mark Reyes, Isidro Sanchez Jr, Alex Lopez, Matthew Perales and Adrian Griner. Honorary Pallbearers are Felipe Perales Jr., Jose A. Perales, Richard Perales and Gilbert Perales. The family would like to thank Dr. Russel Vanhusen and Karen Ward N.P from Midland Surgical Associates, Hospice of West Texas Team, Tonya Bird with Midland Memorial Hospital and the many nurses on the 5th and 7th floor. Sincerest thanks for all donations. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Leticia Guadalupe Perales (Letty), 54 Years old, was born on Feb 12, 1965 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Midland, Texas and attended Midland High School. A beautiful young woman who was never mean, fun to be around while making you smile no matter what. She's an amazing woman you can always have fun with. She is unique and no one compares to her very talented dancing skills. She is very lovable, you could get lost in her beautiful brown eyes as they lead you to a beautiful world that is indescribable. A woman who is worth fighting for. A woman that doesn't ask for much but is happy with what she has. A woman that should never be let down, she had her laugh attacks that make you just laugh along with her. She made you feel like the happiest person alive. Letty was preceded in death by her parents Felipe and Petra Perales, Sister Janie Borrego, Brothers Michael Henry Perales, and Albert Perales. She is survived by the Love of her life Joe Cortez III; her children, Christopher and wife Pitreece Navarro, Diego Navarro III, Stephanie Hernandez, Heather and husband Sergio Orona, Monica and husband Jonathan Lopez, Savina Cortez, Christopher Cortez, and Michelle and Husband Julio Lujan; and 17 Grandchildren. Letty is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Maria Perales Molina of Napa, California, Gloria Perales Sanchez of Midland, Texas, Felipe Perales Jr. of Midland, Texas, Jose Perales from Dallas, Texas, Marta Perales of Midland, Texas, Gilbert Perales from Austin, Texas, Dora Perales from Austin, Texas and Richard Perales of Midland, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel on Friday, March 8th from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. A funeral service is set for Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Daniel Borrego, Eric Perales, Michael Perales, Roman Reyes, Mark Reyes, Isidro Sanchez Jr, Alex Lopez, Matthew Perales and Adrian Griner. Honorary Pallbearers are Felipe Perales Jr., Jose A. Perales, Richard Perales and Gilbert Perales. The family would like to thank Dr. Russel Vanhusen and Karen Ward N.P from Midland Surgical Associates, Hospice of West Texas Team, Tonya Bird with Midland Memorial Hospital and the many nurses on the 5th and 7th floor. Sincerest thanks for all donations. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Funeral Home Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home

2508 N. Big Spring

Midland , TX 79705

(432) 682-3700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close