Lettie Mae England, 76, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by her daughters, Lisa and Christy and grandson Hunter. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at The Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Lettie was born on September 12, 1942 to Claude and Elaine McCurry in Delhi, LA. She was a licensed social worker for the State of TX since 1987. She was employed with Texas Tech Geriatric for the last seven years. She was a very active member of the Rotary Club, Past Club President, Received Outstanding Club Award 2012 - 2013, Air Show Coordinator. Certified Family Life Educator by the National Council of Family Relations and has many years' experience as a social worker in hospice and long-term care; she served as a member of the public policy committee of the Texas Association of Homes and Services for the Aging; she founded the Midland/Odessa chapter of the Compassionate Friends. She also served on the board of the Permian Playhouse, she was a Guest Lecturer at UTPB, Founding member of Ector County Women's Republican Association, and an Election Judge for Ector County. "Ms. England was an outstanding community leader whose achievements and tireless efforts have immeasurably enhanced cultural life in her area". Her contributions to the community are being honored in the 86th State Legislature. She loved her books, she enjoyed working in her yard, being "Nana" to her grandchildren and her great granddaughter, and entertaining friends of many years. She was an accomplished poet and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her children, Lisa L. England of Bollington, Cheshire UK; Penni L. Massingill and husband William of Austin, TX; Christy L. England of Pflugerville, TX; grandson, Hunter England of Bollington, Cheshire UK; granddaughter, Xia Wilson of Pflugerville, TX; great granddaughter, Xakylie Wilson of Pflugerville, TX; goddaughter, Melonye Richardson of Granbury, TX; godson, Jeff Hawkins of Pearidge, AR. She is preceded in death by daughter, Sherry Denise England; father, Claude W. McCurry; former husband, W. Marshall England and mother, Z. Elaine McCurry. Special thanks to all those involved in her care during her battle with Lymphoma. The Lymphoma team at M.D. Anderson, Houston, TX; Dr. Chau Le with Texas Tech Geriatrics; Dr. Kelash Bajaj with Texas Oncology; Dr. Kalyan Chakrala; The Staff at Vosswood Nursing Center, Houston, TX; Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

