Lewis Jay Hiller, 60, of Midland, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Midland. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM until 3:30PM at Mid-Cities Community Church-Neely Campus, 3309 Neely Ave., Midland. (Casual Attire) Lewis was born on March 15, 1960 to Juanita and Otto Hiller in Dallas, TX. He gained his bachelor's degree in Cartography from The University of Texas at Austin and is a Long Horn Band Alumni. Lewis earned his master's degree in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. Lewis married MarLu Swayze on August 1, 1987. Together they had three children Jay, Jon, and Joy. Lewis worked as a Youth Pastor, IT Consultant at Fidelity, part owner of ABC Strings and Brew Brothers BBQ Catering and Competition Team. Once in Midland, Lewis lived his passion for comic books as a consultant at a local comic bookstore. Lewis was a passionate and driven person who was highly successful at a number of hobbies during his lifetime. He was an accomplished cook which was widely appreciated by the lucky recipients who knew him. As a spirited gardener, Lewis had a true green thumb and loved time in his garden! Lewis will be remembered as an active leader and mentor in his church family. He is survived by his wife, MarLu Hiller of Midland; son, Jon Hiller of Arlington, TX; son, Jay Hiller, wife Emily, and grandson Elijah, of Fort Worth, TX; and daughter, Joy Hiller of Midland, TX. He is preceded in death by his Father Otto Donald Hiller The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/9dMclkqvp8k Lewis always showed compassion and love for others with food. Making sure you were fed was his way of holding you closely at heart. To honor this principle, we ask in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to Meals on Wheels, 3301 Sinclair Avenue, Midland, TX 79707. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2020.