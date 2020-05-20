Lewis Wayne Crozier, 64, of Midland passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 9:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Lewis was born February 21, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas and was united with his adoptive parents William Crozier and Mildred Lois Smith Crozier on September 27, 1956. He graduated from Midland High School in 1976 and attended Lubbock Christian College for a brief time after graduation. He went to work for Gulf Oil Company in 1977 and after several years, was on disability leave due to hearing and sight issues, until he officially retired from Chevron in 2014. He attended Midland College and graduated with an Associate Degree in computer science. As Lewis' eye sight began to deteriorate he attended Leader Dog School for the Blind in Rochester Hills, MI. Upon graduation he returned to Midland with Budo his leader dog. Budo was his faithful companion until his unexpected passing a few years ago. Growing up, Lewis attended Fort Worth and Jax Church of Christ where he became a Christian at an early age and was actively involved in the youth ministry. In 1982, he and his parents, as charter members, moved to Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Lewis loved the Lord. Lewis accepted his sight and hearing issues and was determined to live independently as long as possible and did so, with the assistance of a part time provider, until his death. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon. Lewis is survived by his daughter Sara Hopper and several cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 20, 2020.