Librada G. Sanchez, 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 19, 2019, at her residence in Midland, Texas. She was born on August 12, 1927, in Big Spring, Texas and became a life long resident of Midland in 1943 after spending her childhood in Mexico. During her career she was employed by the Stone, Abell, and Grimland families over the course of 35 years. Throughout her life she was well known as an active Member of the Legion of Mary, Auxiliary Member of the Guadalupana's, and a Member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Librada was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique B. Sanchez, her son, Louis G. Sanchez, and numerous family members and friends whom welcomed her home. She is survived by two daughters; Erminia (Domingo) Rubio, of Midland and Aurora (Sammy) Ramirez of San Jose, CA; Sister-In-Law Mary Rodriguez; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren; along with extended family members and loving friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11am-9pm with a rosary service beginning at 7pm in Midland at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to acknowledge and extend their gratitude to Hospice of Midland for the loving care in which they provided for Librada in her final months. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

