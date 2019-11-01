Lige I. Midkiff Jr. passed away Saturday, October 19th at Midland Memorial Hospital. He was 79. Born July 5th, 1940 to Lucille Guffey and Lige I. Midkiff, Sr., he was raised in Midland and attended public schools. As a youth he worked on the ranches of his Midkiiff uncles. He joined the Navy in 1958 and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Forestall as a member of the flight deck crew. After military service he moved to San Francisco, California and joined the Merchant Marine. He was a member of the Sailors Union of the Pacific and sailed as Bosun to many ports around the world. Upon retirement Lige returned to his West Texas cowboy roots, settling with his wife Grace in Rankin Texas. An avid reader and teller of tales, he was handsome, charming and had great wit. Lige is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace Nishida Midkiff, brother Thomas Guffey Midkiff (Joan) of Midland, sister Dana Dee Midkiff Andrade (Carlos) of Alpine, nephew Lige Christian Little of Berkeley, CA, niece Susan Danee Little (Darrin Towne) of Jersey City NJ; grand nephew and niece Ryan and Angelina Little, grand nephew and niece Luke and Loretta Towne, and many Guffey and Midkiff cousins. Having been a mariner most of his adult life, his ashes will be scattered at sea.

