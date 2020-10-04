Lila Lloyd, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday September 28, 2020. Born Lila Mae Pinon in Emporia, Kansas on September 4, 1940, she was the youngest of her family and was preceded in death by her 3 brothers: Lloyd Pinon, Donald Pinon and Harley Pinon and her sister Alma Cooper. Lila and her husband Dave lived in Midland for 50 years. During Thanksgiving 2019 Lila experienced a seizure while visiting family and she and Dave have lived with their children in Austin since that time. Lila graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Abilene Christian University and taught Typing and Shorthand in Pecos, Texas and after a move to Midland became a stay at home mom and helped Dave run his TV repair shop, Dave's TV. She later became a substitute teacher for Midland ISD and taught until the age of 79. Lila loved being a substitute teacher, and often shared her wisdom with the students through her many stories that only a person of her experience could share. While out in public she was often recognized by students who would shout out her name and run to hug her. Lila was a longtime member of Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland, and she loved attending church. She volunteered as a teacher in the 2 year old class for many years. She loved her Sunday morning Primetimers class and missed her friends when she left Midland. Despite being riddled with severe anxiety from dementia, she found comfort when a gospel song was played. She would always start singing along to the songs she had sung her entire life, which would put her mind at ease. Her faith comforted her through many trials in life. Lila was married to her husband Dave for 57 years, and they truly lived a fairy tale marriage. They only spent a handful of days apart from one another in all those years. You could always find her giving a loving glance at Dave, and they still held hands, kissed, and made sure to tell each other "I love you". Lila truly loved her family and stayed in close contact with all of her kids, grandkids, and extended relatives. She remembered everyone's birthdays, even after two strokes. She still had an incredible memory and could tell stories from decades past as if they had happened yesterday. She was an eternal optimist who had the habit of writing down the good and bad at the end of each year. This exercise always showed her even in the toughest of years, the good far outweighed the bad. She never let bad news overwhelm her, and would retort with "Cain killed Abel" to remind us all that the world is no better or worse than it was since the beginning of time. You were guaranteed to find her with a smile on her face, and she would find something to laugh about even in the hardest of times. One of her favorite scriptures was, "A happy heart doeth good like medicine" and it undoubtedly held true for her. She survived a myriad of health issues in her life and just kept moving forward. Her faith was one of the strongest ever known, and with each obstacle she stood in faith that God would provide and she would prevail. Her love shone greatly for her children and grandchildren. She stayed in touch daily with her children via phone calls and would remind you if she "hadn't heard from you in a few days". She loved keeping up with all of her family and would help to keep us all connected. She always told her children that she wouldn't trade them for all the money in the world, and she showed that genuine love day in and day out. As her health declined her children stepped up to the challenge to care for she and Dave, providing 24/7 care which allowed her to be surrounded by family each and every day. On September 4th she got to celebrate her 80th birthday at home, surrounded by all of her children and grandchildren. It was a beautiful celebration of her life, and the perfect send off prior to her departure from this Earth to her home in Heaven with her siblings and parents. She is survived by her husband David Lloyd of Midland Texas, her children Floyd Lloyd, Darletta Jaycox, Darrell Lloyd, and Paul Lloyd of Austin, Texas, Mike Lloyd and his wife Erin Lloyd of Midland, Texas, and grandchildren, Katie and Lukas Koube of Atlanta, Georgia, Amber & Meagan Jaycox of Austin Texas, Alex Jaycox of Abilene, Texas, Caleb Lloyd of Midland, Texas, as well as her nephew/honorary son Edmund Lloyd and wife Veverly of San Marcos, Texas and many nieces and nephews. She was buried at Fort Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Thursday, October 1st at small graveside service with family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her honor.