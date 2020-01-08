Liliana Nevaeh Rivera, age 3, went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 after a sudden accident. She was born June 2, 2016 in Midland, Texas to Ramon and Misty Rivera. Liliana was a tough little girl, always happy and out-going. She was super fun to be around and always made everyone laugh. Her infectious smile could light up any room. She will be loved and missed dearly by her parents and family. Liliana was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ramon Rivera Sr. She is survived by her loving parents, Ramon and Misty Rivera; two brothers, Felix Rivera and Kristian Rivera; one sister, Harley Rivera; grandparents, Regina Rivera and Nick Guzman all of Midland and Joe and Kim Derington of Mineral Wells, TX; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. A funeral service is set for Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020